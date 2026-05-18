First Alert Weather: Warm, mostly dry week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A very warm, somewhat humid week ahead. A few isolated showers will occur, but rain will be very spotty. Highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90 inland, to the low 80s at the beaches.

There will be a somewhat higher chance for an afternoon storm Friday through the weekend, but still plenty of dry hours.

A persistent wind out of the southeast will result in a higher rip current risk at area beaches all week long into the upcoming holiday weekend.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 67

Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 67 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower. High: 87

Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower. High: 87 TUESDAY NIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 68

Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 68 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 90

Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 90 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/91

Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/91 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a scattered afternoon storm. 69/90

Partly cloudy with a scattered afternoon storm. 69/90 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a scattered afternoon storm. 70/90

Partly sunny with a scattered afternoon storm. 70/90 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, an afternoon storm. 71/91

Partly sunny, an afternoon storm. 71/91 MONDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon storm. 71/90

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