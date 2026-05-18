First Alert Weather: Warm, mostly dry week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A very warm, somewhat humid week ahead. A few isolated showers will occur, but rain will be very spotty. Highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90 inland, to the low 80s at the beaches.
- There will be a somewhat higher chance for an afternoon storm Friday through the weekend, but still plenty of dry hours.
- A persistent wind out of the southeast will result in a higher rip current risk at area beaches all week long into the upcoming holiday weekend.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 67
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower. High: 87
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 68
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 90
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/91
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a scattered afternoon storm. 69/90
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a scattered afternoon storm. 70/90
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, an afternoon storm. 71/91
- MONDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon storm. 71/90
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area