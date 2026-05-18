Protecting people and manatees on Northeast Florida waters ahead of Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week is National Safe Boating Week, which comes just ahead of Memorial Day, when many people across our area get out on the water.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office took Action News Jax for a ride along the St. Johns River.

There are about 28,000 boats registered in Duval County. According to the latest Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stats, in 2024 there were 16 boating accidents resulting in seven injuries and two fatalities.

“Our state continues to rank No. 1 in the nation in both recreational boating, accidents and boating-related deaths,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said.

FWC also reports in more than half of all accidents, victims were not wearing personal safety flotation devices

“Life jackets save lives,” an official from the FWC Dept of Law Enforcement said.

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As dolphins followed us along our journey, Deegan raised the alarm about one marine animal in particular.

“As boating activity increases during the summer months, we ask all operators to observe posted manatee zones,” Deegan said.

The agency reported that up to a quarter of manatee deaths are caused by some sort of watercraft.

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The city said key factors to help prevent such accidents include speed zone regulations.

“To reinforce the importance of safe boating, we will be enforcing the slow speed zones, the manatee protection zones, and other applicable laws,” Kevin Kilcoin of the JSO Marine Unit said.

Officials also called for the establishment of manatee sanctuaries, and habitats, and boater education programs to increase water safety for humans and animals.

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