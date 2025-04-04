First Alert Weather: Very warm weekend before rain and a cool-down

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team continues to track a warm weekend, but rain and a cold front will bring temperatures down next week.
For the fifth day in a row, Jacksonville hit at least 86 degrees Friday.
Near record highs continue Saturday and Sunday , keeping things warm all the way to the beaches.
Rain tracks into the area Monday, along with a few storms.
Rain amounts should average 0.25-0.5″ with locally higher amounts where we see storms.
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
With that rain comes a cold front, which will lower temperatures.
Daytime highs will be in the 70s mid-week, while morning temperatures will be in the 50s with some spots inland reaching the 40s.
Onshore winds breeze up mid-week as well, potentially bringing a coastal shower at times
Temperatures will trend upward by next weekend, where the pattern looks drier too.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low of 65.
Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- SAT: Partly Sunny, breezy & Hot. High: 88 (Record: 91 - 2017)
- SUN: Partly Sunny & Hot. 67/89
- MON: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 67/83
- TUE: Partly Sunny & Cooler. 55/74
- WED: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Iso. Coastal Shower. 51/70
- THU: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Iso. Coastal Shower. 53/78
- FRI: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 55/80