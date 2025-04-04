First Alert Weather: Very warm weekend before rain and a cool-down

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team continues to track a warm weekend, but rain and a cold front will bring temperatures down next week.

For the fifth day in a row, Jacksonville hit at least 86 degrees Friday.

Near record highs continue Saturday and Sunday , keeping things warm all the way to the beaches.

Rain tracks into the area Monday, along with a few storms.

Rain amounts should average 0.25-0.5″ with locally higher amounts where we see storms.

With that rain comes a cold front, which will lower temperatures.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s mid-week, while morning temperatures will be in the 50s with some spots inland reaching the 40s.

Onshore winds breeze up mid-week as well, potentially bringing a coastal shower at times

Temperatures will trend upward by next weekend, where the pattern looks drier too.

Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low of 65.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

SAT: Partly Sunny, breezy & Hot. High: 88 (Record: 91 - 2017)

SUN: Partly Sunny & Hot. 67/89

MON: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 67/83

TUE: Partly Sunny & Cooler. 55/74

WED: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Iso. Coastal Shower. 51/70

THU: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Iso. Coastal Shower. 53/78

FRI: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 55/80