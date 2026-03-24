Sources: Overtime abuse investigation expands within Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax anchor Ben Becker has learned the investigation into alleged overtime abuse within the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is expanding.

Multiple sources tell Becker that at least 20 officers are now under investigation, many of them tied to the agency’s motorcycle unit. Those sources say the probe could ultimately lead to criminal charges.

JSO would not confirm the number of officers involved or provide specific details, only stating that the investigation remains “active” and “not over.”

The agency did confirm that some officers within the motorcycle unit have been reassigned. However, JSO emphasized that these types of personnel changes “happen all the time.”

Background on the case

Action News Jax first reported in February that motorcycle officer Christian Madsen was facing three felony charges tied to collecting roughly $14,000 in what investigators and Sheriff T.K. Waters described as false overtime.

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According to the investigation, some of the hours Madsen reported as work time were allegedly spent traveling to the home of Patrol Support Division Chief Jaime Eason. JSO said Madsen and Eason were involved in a romantic relationship.

Personnel actions

Eason has since been demoted. Sources tell Action News Jax she has also been placed on desk duty, along with at least four other individuals connected to the investigation.

What’s next

Becker sent a list of questions regarding an Florida Department of Transportation grant utilized to pay for a majority of Madsen’s overtime and what other officers were involved.

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A JSO spokesperson responded, “As this is a continuing investigation, we are unable to respond to below questions. Once concluded, specifics about the investigation along with those that would have been investigated will be available for release.”

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