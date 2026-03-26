‘That was my baby’: Family demands answers after apartment shooting leaves one dead, another hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members say 32-year-old Tayvon Sellers was left to die at his apartment complex early Sunday morning at Gregory Cove Apartments in Arlington.

“We were getting married on November 28th of this year,” said Beonca Allen, Sellers’ fiancée.

What was supposed to be one of the happiest times of Allen’s life drastically took a turn for the worse when her neighbor knocked on her door on Sunday morning.

“I’m just holding his hand and telling him ‘stay with me, stay with me, stay with me,” said Allen. “I’m the one who found him.”

Around 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says two people were shot at the Gregory Cove apartments in Arlington.

Investigators say when they got there, they found a man shot on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

JSO says another man was also shot in the leg and took himself to the hospital.

The family of the man who died identified him as Tayvon Sellers.

“It’s not fair to me that they took my baby from me,” said Tayvon’s mom, who did not want to be identified. “That was my baby. I born him.”

Sellers’ family says they will always remember him for his humor. Now the family is looking for justice.

“Call crime stoppers, call the news, call whoever. JSO, just get us some justice, please. We just want to know what happened,” said Neda S., Tayvon’s sister.

Sellers’ family says he leaves behind four young girls. The family asks that if you know anything, to please call JSO immediately.

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