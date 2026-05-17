Woman killed, 3 hurt in Columbia County crash, FHP says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old woman from Wellborn was killed and three others were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on County Road 245, just north of Southeast Sharon Lane.

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According to an investigation, a gray Nissan sedan was traveling north on County Road 245 when the 22-year-old driver from Lake City failed to navigate a curve in the road.

The car went off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

FHP said the woman riding in the front passenger seat died at the scene.

The driver, an 18-year-old passenger from Lake City and a 23-year-old passenger from Live Oak suffered serious injuries and were flown to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

The crash remains under investigation.

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