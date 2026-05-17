Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Inland storms for Sunday

By Trevor Gibbs, Action News Jax
By Trevor Gibbs, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

  • Sunday morning is warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s areawide.
  • Sunday will be hot and humid with highs in the 80s at the beaches and 90s inland. 
  • Afternoon and early evening thunderstorms are expected Sunday between Highway 301 and I-75, shifting toward I-75 in the late afternoon.
  • Much if not all of the Jax metro will remain dry Sunday, including the beaches.
  • High risk of rip currents at local beaches today with gusty onshore winds.
  • Storm hazards today are heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.
  • Monday will be dry and very warm with highs in the upper 80s.
  • Isolated coverage of rain returns Tuesday with higher coverage of rain Friday. 
  • Rain totals over the next 7 days will not be significant for most locations.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Scattered inland afternoon storms. HIGH: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 68/88

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, isolated shower. 67/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower/storm. 68/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower. 69/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 69/90

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 70/90

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Sunday, May 17, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read