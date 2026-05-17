FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Inland storms for Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Sunday morning is warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s areawide.
- Sunday will be hot and humid with highs in the 80s at the beaches and 90s inland.
- Afternoon and early evening thunderstorms are expected Sunday between Highway 301 and I-75, shifting toward I-75 in the late afternoon.
- Much if not all of the Jax metro will remain dry Sunday, including the beaches.
- High risk of rip currents at local beaches today with gusty onshore winds.
- Storm hazards today are heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.
- Monday will be dry and very warm with highs in the upper 80s.
- Isolated coverage of rain returns Tuesday with higher coverage of rain Friday.
- Rain totals over the next 7 days will not be significant for most locations.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Scattered inland afternoon storms. HIGH: 88
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. LOW: 68
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 68/88
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, isolated shower. 67/87
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower/storm. 68/90
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower. 69/91
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 69/90
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 70/90
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