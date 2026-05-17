FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Inland storms for Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Sunday morning is warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s areawide.

Sunday will be hot and humid with highs in the 80s at the beaches and 90s inland.

Afternoon and early evening thunderstorms are expected Sunday between Highway 301 and I-75, shifting toward I-75 in the late afternoon.

Much if not all of the Jax metro will remain dry Sunday, including the beaches.

High risk of rip currents at local beaches today with gusty onshore winds.

Storm hazards today are heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

Monday will be dry and very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Isolated coverage of rain returns Tuesday with higher coverage of rain Friday.

Rain totals over the next 7 days will not be significant for most locations.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Scattered inland afternoon storms. HIGH: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 68/88

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, isolated shower. 67/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower/storm. 68/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower. 69/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 69/90

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 70/90

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Sunday, May 17, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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