Registration extended for 2026 James Weldon Johnson Young Writers Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Young writers have a little more time to sign up for the 2026 James Weldon Johnson Young Writers Festival.

Organizers announced the registration deadline has been extended through Tuesday, May 26.

The festival is open to students in grades 3 through 12 who enjoy writing, performing, or sharing their stories.

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Registration costs $25 per student and covers three days of workshops, creative activities, and mentorship, along with a chance to compete for cash prizes.

This year’s theme is “Our Voices Matter, What Peace Looks Like to Me.” Students can submit work in poetry or monologue categories.

To learn more or sign up, visit jaxpubliclibrary.org/JWJ2026.

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