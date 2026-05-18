Free ‘Let’s Play Clay Kids Bike Rodeo’ end-of-school event

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The school year is ending, and families are invited to start off summer at the “Let’s Play Clay Kids Bike Rodeo” on Friday, May 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Regional Sports Complex.

The free event brings a variety of activities for children and their families.

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Kids can take part in bike safety lessons, get a free bike check-up at the “bike hospital,” and run their bikes through a wash and obstacle courses.

Music and food trucks will be on site.

Organizers say there will also be a free helmet giveaway.

They also remind families that helmets are required for participation, and fittings are available by appointment only.

The Regional Sports Complex is located at 4790 Victory Lane in Middleburg.

Families can register in advance at LetsPlayClay.com.

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