FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash blocking lanes on I295 East at Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash has been reported on I-295 east of Beach Boulevard on Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash at around 7:50 AM.

The incident is blocking 3 lanes, causing delays for drivers.

Anyone in the area should drive with caution as emergency crews respond to the incident.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said they transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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