Father of teen who died in motorcycle accident plans to turn pain into purpose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of people gathered at a candlelight vigil to remember a life they say is gone too soon.

Friends and family say 19-year-old Brianne Haire died in a motorcycle accident on the Buckman Bridge over the weekend.

Brianne’s father, Brian Haire, is grappling with the loss of his daughter, but he’s also taking ownership of her mistake. He admits that she was at fault, and now, he’s determined to make sure that no other parent has to go through what he’s experiencing.

“Riding motorcycles is about the journey,” said Haire. “It’s about the scenery, the wind in your hair, it’s not about the speed.”

It’s a conversation Haire had with his daughter, Brianne, multiple times…a lesson he wishes she’d taken to heart.

Less than a month ago, the 19-year-old got her motorcycle license and endorsement…following in her father’s footsteps.

“Obviously, as a father, I tried to talk her out of it,” said Haire. But as my daughter, she, she was set on it, and it was going to happen.”

But on March 22nd, while Brian was at his house in Yulee, he got a visit from the Florida Highway Patrol that he will never forget.

“They told me that she was on the Buckman and ran into the back of an SUV. She was going over the speed limit, but she ran into the back of an SUV, which threw her from her bike,” said Haire.

In Duval County, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says there have been nine motorcycle deaths since the start of this year.

Compare that to 42 deaths in 2025...and 32 in 2024.

As dozens of people grieve the loss of Brian’s only daughter, he’s turning his pain into purpose...and trying to prevent future deaths.

“Everything above and beyond what we’re doing with the funeral expenses is going to go to new rider safety and training courses. I’m willing to sponsor the class for people with whatever the money is left that will cover,” said Haire. “I don’t want any other parent or individual to ever have to go through what I’m going through right now.”

Brian told Action News Jax he found out his daughter was scheduled to take a motorcycle safety course on the 28th of this month.

Funeral plans for Brianne have not yet been announced.

Friends and family say 19 year old Brianne Haire died in a motorcycle accident on the Buckman bridge

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