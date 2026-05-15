Video: Bulletproof vest credited with saving deputy’s life during knife attack

DUNNELLON, Fla. — *WARNING: Video contains language some may find offensive

Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Wednesday after he attacked one of them with a knife. The suspect, Heriberto Medina Marquez, is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after allegedly stabbing Deputy Robert Fitch at 11775 NW 10th Place, Dunnellon.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. when Deputy Fitch responded to a suspicious person call. As Deputy Fitch exited his vehicle, he was immediately ambushed and repeatedly stabbed in the chest by Medina Marquez.

Deputy Fitch sustained minor injuries, and his bulletproof vest is credited with saving his life during the attack.

After the stabbing, Medina Marquez fled into a nearby wooded area. Deputy Montalvo arrived on scene, and Medina Marquez emerged from the woods.

Deputies Montalvo and Fitch were able to take Medina Marquez into custody without further incident.

Heriberto Medina Marquez, the suspect arrested in connection with the stabbing, made a statement to deputies after being placed in a patrol vehicle. Medina Marquez told the deputies, “I should have killed you, you know that right.”

Medina Marquez was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Medina Marquez Medina Marquez is accused of attacking a Marion County deputy with a knife Wednesday (May 13, 2026). (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

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