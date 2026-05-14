2026 Jacksonville Jaguars schedule features 3 prime time games, 2 London games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released the full schedule for the 2026 season.

During the team’s big schedule video reveal, it was revealed that Jaguars QB1 Trevor Lawrence chopped his long locks:

Here’s what we know about the schedule:

The team will play 17 regular-season games.

The Jaguars in 2026 will play all four teams from the AFC North, all four teams from the NFC East and the first-place teams from the NFC North, AFC West and AFC East.

The Jaguars will return to London for back-to-back games

The Jaguars will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

One week later, the Jaguars will face the Houston Texans on Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium.

Here is a full list of the team’s home opponents:

The 2024 home opponents will be: the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and the New England Patriots.

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Here is a full list of the team’s away opponents:

The Jaguars will go on the road to face off against these teams on their home turf: Texans, Colts, Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and the Denver Broncos.

2025 Jaguars preseason schedule (Games highlighted in bold are home games):

Preseason Game 1: at New Orleans Saints (date and time TBD, channel CBS47/FOX30)

Preseason Game 2: Carolina Panthers (date and time TBD, channel CBS47/FOX30)

Preseason Game 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (date and time TBD, channel CBS47/FOX30)

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Check out the full regular-season schedule below (home games are in bold, all times are ET):

Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 13, Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2, Sunday, Sept. 20, at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3, Sunday, Sept. 27, New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4, Sunday, Oct. 4, at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 11, vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 18, vs. Houston Texans (Wembley Stadium), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Week 7, BYE WEEK

Week 8, Sunday, Nov. 1, Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9, Thursday, Nov. 5, at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 15, at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 22, at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 29, Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 6, at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 14, Monday, Dec. 14, Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 20, at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 27, at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 17, TBD, Washington Commanders, time/channel TBD

Week 18, TBD, at Indianapolis Colts, time/channel TBD

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