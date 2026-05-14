Man found shot, killed in front yard on Westside, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found shot and killed on the Westside on Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9:11 a.m., officers were first called to the 10100 block of Normandy Boulevard, near Parrish Cemetery Road, about an unresponsive person.

While the officers were on the way, the call was updated to a person shot.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest in the front yard of a travel trailer.

JSO said that JFRD also responded and pronounced the man dead.

Neighbors told police they heard a gunshot early Thursday morning. The property owner told police they found the man who was shot around 9 a.m. and then called 911.

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JSO said the victim has not been positively identified at this time.

Several people have been detained, and they are cooperating with the investigation, JSO said. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public, police said.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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