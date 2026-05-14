Undercover operation leads to arrest of Clay County man seeking minors for sex in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Clay County man was arrested after attempting to meet minors for sex in Lake City, where undercover detectives posed as teenage girls, says the Lake City Police Department.

According to police, detectives assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force conducted an undercover operation that targeted people attempting to exploit children online.

Detectives posted undercover ads on a website used to set up sexual encounters. Posing as teenage girls, detectives communicated with several individuals. 44-year-old Timothy Paul Jones of Keystone Heights engaged in sexually explicit conversations with those he believed were minors.

There was an arrangement for Jones to travel to Lake City and meet someone he believed was a teen for a sexual encounter. Police say Jones was detained by detectives without incident.

The following charges Jones faces:

Use Computer to Seduce Solicit Lure Child

Sexual Assault by person over 18 Victim over 12 under 15

Travel to Meet After Using a Computer to Lure Child

Jones was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing and remains active.

Chief Gerald Butler stated, “Protecting children from individuals who use the internet to prey on minors remains one of our highest priorities. These investigations are proactive efforts to identify dangerous offenders before a child becomes a victim. I want to thank our ICAC detectives and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and continued partnership in keeping our community safe.”

Police encourage anyone with information regarding any crime to contact them at (386) 752-4343 or report information anonymously through the LCPD TIPS line at (386) 719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099.

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