First Alert Weather: Nice and cool tonight

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Open up the windows tonight! Clear skies with lows in the 50s by morning.
- A pleasantly warm Friday with sunshine and afternoon highs in the 80s.
- Higher humidity will return over the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees. A widely scattered afternoon shower or storm will occur Sunday afternoon – mainly west of I-95, with many spots staying dry.
- Next week will be warm and humid with isolated inland afternoon showers but a lot of dry hours.
- The next cold front approaches late Thursday with scattered showers and storms.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Clear & nice/cool. Low: 55
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 63
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an inland afternoon shower/t’storm. 67/88
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower/storm. 68/88
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 67/90
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 68/90
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a shower or t’storm late. 69/91
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️