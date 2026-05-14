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First Alert Weather: Nice and cool tonight

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Open up the windows tonight! Clear skies with lows in the 50s by morning.
  • A pleasantly warm Friday with sunshine and afternoon highs in the 80s.
  • Higher humidity will return over the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees. A widely scattered afternoon shower or storm will occur Sunday afternoon – mainly west of I-95, with many spots staying dry.
  • Next week will be warm and humid with isolated inland afternoon showers but a lot of dry hours.
  • The next cold front approaches late Thursday with scattered showers and storms.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Clear & nice/cool. Low: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an inland afternoon shower/t’storm. 67/88

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower/storm. 68/88

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 67/90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 68/90

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a shower or t’storm late. 69/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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