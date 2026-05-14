First Alert Weather: Nice and cool tonight

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Open up the windows tonight! Clear skies with lows in the 50s by morning.

A pleasantly warm Friday with sunshine and afternoon highs in the 80s.

Higher humidity will return over the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees. A widely scattered afternoon shower or storm will occur Sunday afternoon – mainly west of I-95, with many spots staying dry.

Next week will be warm and humid with isolated inland afternoon showers but a lot of dry hours.

The next cold front approaches late Thursday with scattered showers and storms.

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TONIGHT: Clear & nice/cool. Low: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an inland afternoon shower/t’storm. 67/88

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower/storm. 68/88

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 67/90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 68/90

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a shower or t’storm late. 69/91

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