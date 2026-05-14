One year after JIA parking garage fire, repairs continue as new garage nears opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been nearly one year since a massive fire tore through the hourly parking garage at Jacksonville International Airport, forcing a shutdown, trapping hundreds of vehicles and causing millions of dollars in damage.

Parts of the garage remain closed and visibly damaged as rebuilding efforts continue.

The fire started May 16, 2025, on the third deck of the garage after a BMW caught fire. Flames spread rapidly, leaving behind twisted metal and causing portions of the structure to collapse. Airport operations were shut down for hours.

At the time of the fire, more than 700 vehicles were inside the garage.

“In Atlanta, there’s a ‘car-b-que’ every day,” traveler Victoria Turner said.

Traveler Patricia Ruiz said she still remembers the day of the fire.

“What happened? How did that happen? I’m from Jacksonville. So it was breathtaking to see that. Some people lost their cars. It was sad,” Ruiz said.

Action News Jax checked in with the Jacksonville Aviation Authority on the status of repairs.

A spokesperson said: Portions of the hourly garage damaged by the fire remain closed with demo and construction work slated to begin this Summer. Seventy percent of the hourly garage is open and operational for travelers.

A third new car parking garage will open later this year, adding 2,000 additional spaces to on-airport parking.

“I think we’re getting there. We still have a ways to go. But it’s better than it was,” Ruiz said.

Action News Jax previously reported the garage did not have a sprinkler system.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority said the garage was built in 1989, before newer requirements for sprinkler systems in parking garages were adopted.

Florida building code does not require sprinkler systems for garages with fewer than 12,000 parking spaces.

“I think it should be common sense to have one. Just in case. For fire regulations and such,” traveler Jose Barrera said.

JIA previously estimated rebuilding costs could reach about $38 million.

An airport spokesperson said the new parking garage also will not have a sprinkler system because it falls roughly 10,000 spaces below the threshold that would require one under Florida building code.

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