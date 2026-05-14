Missing 78-year-old Oceanway man found safe, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 7:10 PM: The sheriff’s office announced David Johnson was located and found safe.

END OF UPDATE

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for David Johnson, a 78-year-old man missing from the Oceanway area.

JSO says Johnson was last seen leaving his home on Sunray Court on Thursday afternoon around 2:45 p.m.

Officers are concerned about his safety and have been told Johnson is diagnosed with Dementia.

Johnson is described as being five feet five inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds, with blue eyes and salt and pepper hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue and green shirt, blue sweatpants and black slippers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

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