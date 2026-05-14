Hantavirus outbreak: Three people in Kansas exposed to virus

Three people in Kansas are under observation after exposure to hantavirus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed that the three people had “a high-risk exposure to a person with confirmed Andes hantavirus,” KWCH reported.

The agency said the exposure happened internationally after they came in contact with someone who had been on the MV Hondius and later tested positive. The contact came from an international flight, according to KCTV.

“The three individuals in Kansas were not aboard the cruise ship and are not currently experiencing symptoms. To protect their privacy, no additional details will be shared about these individuals,” the health agency said. “Based on our current knowledge of Andes virus, individuals are not considered infectious to others unless they become symptomatic.”

There was no confirmed case of the virus, just an exposure to it.

The three people were taken to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City for monitoring, KCTV reported.

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