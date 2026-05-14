Man in wheelchair hit by SUV, dies in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old Lake City man who was riding an electric wheelchair is dead after he was hit by an SUV Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at about 9:49 a.m. at US Highway 90 and County Road 245, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The man was in the eastbound travel lane of US Highway 90 at the intersection of County Road 245 in the direct path of an SUV driven by an 83-year-old Lake City man.

The right front end of the vehicle collided with the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP news release states.

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