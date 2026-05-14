First Alert Weather: Dry and warm day ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking dry conditions with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
- Some patchy AM fog is possible, especially northwest of Jacksonville.
- You will notice some lower humidity through the day.
- Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s today.
- Dry and pleasant this evening with temperatures in the 70s and 60s.
- Tomorrow morning starts off in the mid to upper 50s inland and 60s along the coast.
- Friday will be dry to end the work week.
- An isolated inland afternoon sea breeze shower/storm is possible on Sunday and into early next week.
TODAY: Patchy inland AM fog. Turning mostly sunny and dry. HIGH: 88
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 55
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/85
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 63/89
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated inland afternoon shower/storm. 67/91
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. 68/91
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 67/90
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 68/90
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