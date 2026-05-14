First Alert Weather: Dry and warm day ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking dry conditions with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Some patchy AM fog is possible, especially northwest of Jacksonville.

You will notice some lower humidity through the day.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s today.

Dry and pleasant this evening with temperatures in the 70s and 60s.

Tomorrow morning starts off in the mid to upper 50s inland and 60s along the coast.

Friday will be dry to end the work week.

An isolated inland afternoon sea breeze shower/storm is possible on Sunday and into early next week.

TODAY: Patchy inland AM fog. Turning mostly sunny and dry. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/85

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 63/89

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated inland afternoon shower/storm. 67/91

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. 68/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 67/90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 68/90

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️