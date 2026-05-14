Crash with injuries closes lanes on foggy I-10 in Jacksonville | First Alert Traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 6:10 AM: A crash with injuries has blocked some lanes on Interstate 10 eastbound Thursday morning. The crash is in the area of I-10 west of Hammond Boulevard. There is about a 15 minute delay for travelers. Complicating matters is a lot of fog on the roadways.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center with details and detour information. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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