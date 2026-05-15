First Alert Weather: Warm weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking dry conditions with temperatures in the 50s inland and 60s closer to the coast.

Skies will be mostly sunny for the better part of the day.

Highs will reach the mid 80s today in Jacksonville.

Dry and pleasant this evening with temperatures in the 70s and 60s.

Saturday will be dry for the Ironman in Jacksonville.

An isolated inland afternoon sea breeze shower/storm is possible on Sunday and early next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 63/89

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated inland afternoon shower/storm. 67/91

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon inland shower/storm. 68/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 67/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 68/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers/storms. 69/91

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