First Alert Weather: Warm weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking dry conditions with temperatures in the 50s inland and 60s closer to the coast.
- Skies will be mostly sunny for the better part of the day.
- Highs will reach the mid 80s today in Jacksonville.
- Dry and pleasant this evening with temperatures in the 70s and 60s.
- Saturday will be dry for the Ironman in Jacksonville.
- An isolated inland afternoon sea breeze shower/storm is possible on Sunday and early next week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 85
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 63
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 63/89
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated inland afternoon shower/storm. 67/91
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon inland shower/storm. 68/91
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 67/87
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 68/90
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers/storms. 69/91
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