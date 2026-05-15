Palatka man facing animal abuse charges after dogs confiscated, one with chain ‘embedded’ into neck

PALATKA, Fla. — Marcel Plowden, 40, was arrested on Thursday on animal cruelty charges after five dogs were found in deplorable conditions at a residence on Washington Street in Palatka, the Putnam County Sheriff said.

One of the dogs had a chain embedded in her neck that required surgical removal by veterinarian staff.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding the severe neglect of the five dogs. The four other dogs were taken to Animal Control and are receiving treatment for dehydration and other neglect-related symptoms, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dog with the embedded chain remains under veterinarian care and was reported late Thursday to possibly have something lodged in her stomach.

Veterinarian staff and Animal Control personnel are working to help the dog through the ordeal, noting her cooperation despite severe pain, the sheriff’s office said.

Plowden faces one count of aggravated animal cruelty and five counts of animal abandonment during a state of emergency, also known as Trooper’s Law. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail where he remained Friday morning on a $30,000 bond.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.