Baker County gym teacher faces child abuse charge after taping student to chair: Police

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. — A Baker County gym teacher is behind bars after deputies said he taped one of his students to a chair.

The incident happened at Westside Elementary School.

50-year-old Kristopher Waite’s arrest report says it all started when the student was playing with a roll of tape, and the coach told her to stop. It also stated the coach got mad when another student tried to help the girl.

Police said the coach admitted to taping the child during gym period, but claimed he did it one time jokingly, and that he didn’t think it was a big deal.

The Glen St. Mary’s man was arrested Thursday night.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrest report details that the girl’s arms were not taped down, but she couldn’t free herself and was “struggling for 30 seconds.”

The victim said it was “duct tape” - but according to the report, Waite “was unable to confirm whether it was clear office tape or a wider clear packing tape.”

Waite’s charged with child abuse without great bodliy harm.

A statement from the Baker County School District says in part: “We are cooperating fully with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, conducting our own internal investigation, and following all school district policies and procedures related to this matter.”

Action News Jax talked to a longtime district employee who lives in front of Westside Elementary School.

“It doesn’t make sense that something like this would happen in our schools. My children went here. I went to the Baker County school system when I was growing up. We’ve never had anything but positive things with the school system,” said Lynette Griffis.

The child said she was still able to breathe when she was taped up, and she wasn’t hurt, but she had become scared when it was clear the coach didn’t intend to cut the tape off.

