Celebrity mansions are beacons of style inspiration, from invisible security and entertainment systems to innovative indoor-outdoor integration. Custom architecture includes grand entryways, gallery space for massive collections, and hidden rooms. It's easy to enjoy ongoing relaxation with home sanctuaries featuring spa-like bathrooms with multi-functional showers, heating elements, and saunas.

Ruby Home reports that the average celebrity home purchase price is about $11.5 million, and over 91% of them have a swimming pool. Many of these homes may be custom-built or later renovated to make home sports and entertainment fun and easy without leaving the grounds. Their opulent living highlights wellness and safety, from bulletproof glass to oxygen therapy.

How Do Celebrity Mansions Use Custom Architecture?

Just because you're not Bruce Wayne doesn't mean you can't have a hidden room, especially on a massive Hollywood estate. Eddie Murphy apparently has an underground vault, and Basketball star Jimmy Butler loves wine so much that he has thousands of bottles in his custom-built wine cellar. The gorgeous cellar is worth touring just for the details, such as moon rocks in its chandelier.

Many celebrities know how to make an entrance and apply that to their homes, so a massive entryway featuring very high ceilings and a grand staircase is common. Transformers star Tyrese even has a life-sized Transformer greeting you as soon as you enter his abode.

Some celebrities are proud art collectors; Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys' Black art collection is so massive, they lend part of it out for an exhibition. Serena Williams uses her entryway as an immediate gallery space, while others have massive blank walls that host equally massive paintings. Recessed track lights built into high ceilings highlight these works just like a real museum.

Other celebrities showcase (and protect) their luxury rides in a custom car garage built like a gallery. Treated like a Van Gogh painting on wheels, these cars sit on individual hydraulic lift systems for easy vertical storage and are protected behind fire-rated glass partitions under specialized lighting.

Mansion design trends feature layered outdoor spaces that seamlessly blend into the indoor spaces. Famous architects are using innovative designs that create panoramic nature views, such as world-renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who designed Beyoncé and Jay-Z's $200 million estate, with seamless floor-to-ceiling windows. Choeff Levy Fischman designed Lil Wayne's estate to skip unnecessary solid walls in exchange for sliding glass panels, an open-air atrium, and a moat-like water entry path.

What About Sports and Entertainment in Famous Homes?

Common celebrity home features include at least a few ways to engage in sports and fitness without leaving the property. Don't expect just a tiny pool; be prepared to dip your toes into infinity pools that easily blend into the ocean or city views.

Many celebs also have custom-built sports complexes, such as Drake's full basketball court in his Toronto home and Lady Gaga's personal bowling alley.

LeBron James's love of golf may be competing with his love of basketball as he proudly showed off his custom golf simulator online. Expect other common features among the rich, such as private tennis courts.

When not swimming or playing tennis, meditate among labyrinth paths and gorgeous, colorful native gardens, such as DJ Khaled's oasis. Full outdoor kitchens make an impromptu barbecue or party easy to do without having guests trek through the main living room.

Movie watching is on another level with full-fledged movie theaters with plush recliners. Screening rooms in celebrity mansions may feature soundproof walls and have their own concession bars. Systems automatically control lights, music, and security at the touch of a phone or other hub. When it's time to relax at the end of a recording session or film shoot, the famous can retreat to their personal full-size saunas or cryotherapy chambers.

How Can I Add Some Luxury Home Design To My Home?

Channel your inner diva with custom luxury upgrades from the team at CMK Construction.

Create a spa-like bathroom oasis with a freestanding tub and stone walk-in shower. Adjust these luxury elements to age in place comfortably with grab bars and walk-in tubs. Never fight for the bathroom mirror again with double sinks on custom vanities with pull-out storage.

Cook and entertain in a chef's kitchen complete with statement islands and designer pantries.

Enhance your outdoor entertaining with firepits or go full throttle with full kitchens and portable bars. Meditate in your native garden tailored to your environment - if you live in a wet zone, consider building out a rain garden or xeriscaping in drier zones.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Celebrity Has the Most Homes?

The reigning champion of celebrity homeownership based on volume is Ed Sheeran, who has 27 residences in his native United Kingdom. His homes span London's Notting Hill to a 16-acre compound in Suffolk.

Cumulatively, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's property value reaches over $500 million, from their record-breaking Malibu purchase to a Hamptons estate. Taylor Swift has eight homes, which span from New York City to California, with a combined value of $150 million. Sports star Lionel Messi enjoys international living with houses across:

Spain

France

Miami

Why Do Celebrities Have Such Big Houses?

Many celebrities live in massive houses to protect their privacy and safety from obsessive fans and paparazzi, which is why high walls and security gates are common. Instead of going out, they have several on-site amenities to entertain themselves, and frequently work from home.

Many musicians build their own professional recording studios, and actors have on-site commercial-level gyms to stay in shape with personal trainers. A custom luxury home makes it easy to host industry executives or accommodate their often large entourage. Plus, savvy real estate development is an ideal way for anyone to build long-term wealth.

You Don't Need Fame To Live in Luxury

Even if you're not a fan of some celebrities' work, you can observe their luxurious residential style to inspire a sweet lifestyle for yourself. From seamless interior transitions to nature to hidden nonstop entertainment features, many celebrity mansions are inspirations for other developers. An experienced contractor can make your dreams come true, starting with a spa bath and an open kitchen.

Want more celebrity or home improvement news? Keep checking our website for more.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.