Greenhouse farming supports the growth of fresh vegetables all year by providing suitable conditions in a secure, enclosed space. Greenhouses today use natural gas to generate electricity and heat for growing crops. The engine removes carbon dioxide, which is then supplied to the plants, helping them grow faster while conserving energy.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says nearly two-thirds of energy is wasted when electricity and heat are produced separately. Greenhouse systems ensure energy is used to its maximum.

If you want to get fresh supplies of vegetables and fruits this winter season, then here is how the system works.

How Does Greenhouse Farming Work in the Winter?

Winter growing depends on control for it to thrive. Today, operations rely on controlled environment agriculture to manage factors that contribute to crop growth in a greenhouse. Plants bloom in sunny-like conditions despite the snowy weather outside.

Computers track changes in conditions throughout the day. They adjust vents, screens, and heating pipes the minute weather changes outside.

For your plants to keep consistent health, they need to:

Receive adequate light for those short cold days.

Get fresh carbon dioxide that will grow crops.

Receive enough supply of electricity to support pumps and fans.

Grid power alone becomes expensive when meeting these needs. Heating and electricity prices go high during cold seasons, with heating taking top spot. These costs once made year-round production difficult for those carrying out greenhouse agriculture in colder regions.

Other indoor farming systems, like vertical farms, face the same challenges. Many choose the same energy solution European greenhouse farmers used years back.

What Is Combined Heat and Power in a Greenhouse?

Greenhouse CHP stands for combined heat and power. Electricity is produced where needed from a natural gas engine. The system conserves heat from the engine and exhaust to heat water for the greenhouse.

Dutch growers proved it with their large-scale approach. It was that efficient, making it possible to sell extra electricity back to the grid.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that industrial natural gas consumption reached a record 23.6 billion cubic feet per day in 2025 and is expected to rise gradually this year and next year. One engine is responsible for supplying three important resources:

One engine is responsible for supplying three important resources:

Electricity to run lights and equipment.

Hot water used for heating purposes.

Carbon dioxide released for plant growth.

This system also stores heat. During the day, hot water is kept in insulated tanks and released at night for plants to receive extra warmth.

Cleaned Exhaust Air Becomes Food for Plants

Carbon dioxide is essential for plant growth. When carefully controlled at higher levels, it can improve growth as long as the right conditions are kept. This process is referred to as CO2 enrichment. It performs best in an enclosed greenhouse where carbon dioxide settles around the plants.

The carbon dioxide from the engine exhaust must be cleaned first. Catalyst systems purify the gas from harmful compounds before it is allowed in the greenhouse. Sensors keep track of carbon dioxide levels and adjust accordingly to the crop's needs.

Timing is also an important factor. Carbon dioxide is used by plants to manufacture food when light is available; thus, the system releases it during the day when plants are active. This process offers three key benefits:

Plants grow fast and produce good harvests

Fuel costs go down for year-round produce

Reduced emissions

Engine manufacturers have advanced this technology to newer heights. Companies such as jenbacher.us have built systems that provide all essentials for plant food in one package.

Researchers in Europe have not stopped working to improve these systems. Wageningen University has partnered with growers on circular and low-emission food production methods that utilize resources to their maximum.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Crops Grow Best With Added Carbon Dioxide?

When crops like tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and lettuce are exposed to added carbon dioxide, they react well. In most cases, flowering plants and herbs also gain more. Each crop is given a dosage that matches the growing factors in the greenhouse, which are light level and temperature.

Is the Cleaned Exhaust Safe for Food Crops?

Cleaning systems remove harmful exhaust compounds before the gas is allowed into the growing space. Monitors check air quality regularly, and the supply is shut when readings go wrong. This equipment will work best in regions where crops are grown at large.

Does a Greenhouse Engine Help During Power Outages?

An on-site engine supplies a greenhouse with the needed power when the grid goes down. Heat, light, and ventilation operate without interruption while neighbors await repairs. Growers take backup power seriously because failure can wipe out an entire crop.

Can Small Farms Use This Technology?

Small farms can use smaller engines that can handle fewer activities in a greenhouse. When these small farms combine electricity and heat all year round, they tend to save more money.

Begin first by composting plant waste; as that waste breaks down, heat is produced that warms the greenhouse. Once there are noticeable profits, carbon dioxide is added to help the plants grow better.

Why Are Winter Tomatoes Often Grown in Greenhouses?

Tomatoes can't survive frost, so farmers in cold areas could not grow them during winter, making them dependent on shipments from warmer regions. Greenhouses protect grape vines from bad weather, allowing them to grow year-round.

Since the greenhouses are closer to homes, the grapes reach stores faster, maintaining their freshness.

A Local Answer to Fresh Winter Produce

Greenhouse farming produces fresh vegetables for farmers during the winter season while conserving energy. A single system can generate electricity, heat, and carbon dioxide, which help farmers reduce waste, lower costs, and maintain healthy crops during cold weather. Therefore, local markets are easily supplied with vine-ripened tomatoes and other fresh produce that is impossible to grow outdoors.

To stay competitive, learn new greenhouse technologies and look for proven tips for growing greenhouse tomatoes during winter. What starts small today can lead to bigger harvests tomorrow.

Subscribe to our newsletter today to learn more about greenhouse farming and other topics.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.