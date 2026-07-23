Not knowing how to clean jewelry can pose health risks to daily wearers because dirty jewelry traps moisture and encourages the buildup of pathogens (disease-causing microorganisms). Allowing these pieces to accumulate dirt and grime can increase one's risk for contact dermatitis and infections.

Learning how to clean rings, earrings, or necklaces remains crucial nowadays, given that allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) is still prevalent.

In April 2025, Dermatology Times noted that ACD impacts about 20% of the population. It also cited a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology Reviews, which found that the condition can significantly impact quality of life, as it can be very uncomfortable, even painful, and can last up to four weeks.

What Is the Best Way To Clean Jewelry at Home?

There's no "single" best way to clean jewelry at home, as several methods exist, the "effectiveness" of which depends on the level of dirt, grime, and buildup.

If there's only minor grease and grime accumulation on your pieces, a mixture of mild soap and warm water may already suffice. It's also safe for most types of jewelry.

Soak your items in this mixture for around 15 minutes, and then use a soft-bristled toothbrush to remove stuck buildup. Rinse with clean, warm water, and dry with a lint-free or microfiber cloth.

You can also clean and remove mild silver tarnish with some baking soda and foil. Line a baking pan or bowl with aluminum foil and then place your silver items on top. Sprinkle a tablespoon of baking soda over, add about two cups of hot water, and let sit for five to 10 minutes before rinsing and patting dry.

In cases of significant dirt and grime buildup or tarnish, ultrasonic cleaning may be the best jewelry cleaner option. Used correctly, ultrasonic cleaners (solutions and machines) leave jewelry pieces shiny and streak-free without any sticky residue.

What Should You Not Use To Clean Jewelry?

Never use an ultra-harsh chemical or abrasive tool as your gold, platinum, or silver jewelry cleaner; they can leave micro-scratches on softer metals and gemstones. Bleach, for instance, can ruin jewelry by causing significant discoloration or damaging settings, rendering them brittle.

Avoid sponges with scouring pads, too. They're very gritty and abrasive. They can scratch metals and stones, making them more susceptible to early wear, tear, and cracks.

Don't use alcohol or hydrogen peroxide to sanitize earrings with pearls or softer gemstones like:

Amber

Opal

Turquoise

You can sanitize the metal posts, but use a targeted approach. Dip one end of a cotton swab in alcohol, and use this to wipe only the metal parts, not the stones.

How Can Not Knowing How To Clean Jewelry Be a Health Risk for Daily Users?

Not knowing how to clean jewelry puts daily users at risk, indicating an increased likelihood of wearing items with significant pathogen, dirt, grime, and debris accumulation. The buildup can then trigger infections and irritations.

Infections and Irritations

An April 2025 article published by the digital media platform PsychReg.org cited a study that involved swabbing the jewelry (including rings, chains, and earrings) of over 100 participants. The researchers found bacterial loads up to 428% higher than those often found on typical toilet seats. They included:

Yeast

Staphylococcus

Fecal bacteria

Older studies point to similar findings, suggesting that jewelry can be and often is a breeding ground for pathogens (disease-causing microorganisms).

A 2024 study published in Scientific Reports, for example, noted that jewelry use among healthcare professionals poses a cross-contamination risk due to potential accumulation and spread of bacteria. It also cited data from another study, which found that bacteria and fungi typically associated with infections contaminated 73.1% of health workers' hands and rings.

While handwashing is undoubtedly crucial for sanitation, dirty jewelry can compromise this by acting as "reservoirs" for bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Their continued use can lead to infections, ACD, irritant contact dermatitis (ICD), or, at the very least, irritations.

Secondary Infections From Irritation or Constant Scratching

Primary skin infections, ACD, ICD, and even minor irritations caused by dirty jewelry can cause itchy, red skin rashes. The affected area can feel so uncomfortable that it can promote incessant scratching.

Scratching can wound the skin, and the longer and more often this happens, the more likely a person is to develop secondary infections. The infection can remain itchy, and further scratching can delay the injury's healing and recovery.

All those potential consequences of not knowing how to clean jewelry should be enough to prompt you to learn cleaning tactics and make your prized items' upkeep a priority.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Causes Gold Jewelry To Lose Its Shine?

Your gold jewelry can lose its shine due to alloy reactions, physical wear and tear, and surface accumulation. Micro-scratches, chemical exposure, sweat, and skin oils can build up on your jewelry, causing it to look dull and lose its glorious sheen.

Lotions, perfumes, and even environmental grime can all contribute to your jewelry losing its shine. The longer it goes uncleaned, the duller it will look, and the more difficult it will be to remove surface buildup.

What Are Some Safety Tips for Cleaning Jewelry at Home?

If using an ultrasonic cleaning machine and solution, make sure you keep them away from children's and pets' reach. It can help prevent hazards, such as the machine tipping over. It also minimizes the risks of chemical spills, hot liquid burns, and electrical hazards.

Even if you're only cleaning jewelry with mild soapy water, you still don't want your kids or pets too close by. If you drop small items (e.g., rings, earrings, or stones), your little ones or furry family members could end up eating them and choking.

Use a sink drain stopper or plug when cleaning your jewelry, too. It can prevent your precious items from going down the drain.

Stay Safe by Knowing How to Clean Jewelry at Home

Not knowing how to clean jewelry at home makes wearers more likely to ignore their upkeep, putting them at health and safety risks like infections and irritations. Avoid these issues by learning how to clean your rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets more regularly starting today.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.