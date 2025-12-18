From significant value increases to heightened risk from various hazards, these are some of the primary reasons you should invest in ongoing jewelry insurance coverage. Having this policy can also help you avoid the costly consequences caused by gaps in standard homeowners' insurance policies.

The importance of jewelry insurance is becoming increasingly apparent, given the worsening crimes against these precious, decorative items.

As reported by the Jewelers Security Alliance (JSA), jewelry firms alone suffered dollar losses totaling $142.5 million in 2024 due to crime. It's a stark increase of 7% from the previous year's $133.2 million and doesn't even include grab-and-run cases and home burglaries.

Familiarizing yourself with the benefits of this type of coverage can help you understand the growing need for everyday use of jewelry insurance.

How Does Jewelry Insurance Work?

Specialized insurance for jewelry is a standalone policy providing explicit coverage for high-value pieces. Examples of items it covers include:

Engagement rings and wedding bands

Antique and diamond rings

Earrings

Necklaces and pendants

Bracelets and bangles

High-end watches

Vintage timepieces

Brooches and cufflinks

Vintage or heirloom jewelry

Loose diamonds and other precious gemstones

Items made of precious metals like gold and silver

Standalone policies provide daily jewelry protection from hazards or causes of loss that a standard home insurance policy otherwise excludes. They deliver comprehensive coverage for your valuable pieces with a higher limit, too.

With jewelry insurance, you can rest easy knowing you can get coverage for loss, damage, or theft. If any of these untoward incidents occur, your insurer should cover the costs of replacing or repairing your insured pieces.

What Does Jewelry Insurance Not Cover?

Although jewelry insurance is comprehensive, it doesn't cover every cause of loss or damage. Most policies, for instance, exclude protection for intentional acts (e.g., deliberate damage) and typical wear and tear (e.g., dulling or minor scratches due to everyday or frequent use).

Some policies may also exclude coverage for theft without force. Some insurers, for instance, may not cover losses that arise from pickpocketing and stealing from an unlocked home.

Jewelry insurance policies also have a specific list of exclusions. If the cause of your jewelry loss or damage is due to anything listed here, your insurer won't cover the incident.

Pre-existing item damage and war or nuclear events are some examples.

Why Is Jewelry Insurance Essential for Everyday Protection?

Standalone policies are becoming jewelry coverage essentials. They can help protect owners like you from potential significant financial losses driven by considerable increases in jewelry value.

It can also safeguard you from the risks of jewelry and residential crimes, which standard home policies may not be enough to cover.

Increasing Value of Jewelry

Precious metals have seen significant price increases over the years.

Gold prices, for instance, have soared to all-time highs in 2025, rising as much as 55% and going beyond $4,000 per ounce in October 2025, as reported by J.P. Morgan. Experts predict further increases, with prices creeping toward $5,000 per ounce by the end of 2026.

Many other precious metals, including silver, platinum, and palladium, are also increasing in value.

According to The Chronicle Journal, silver has seen an impressive 106.89% year-on-year increase as of December 16, 2025. Platinum also experienced a 95.11% year-on-year surge, while palladium's was 72.82%.

Given those price increases, even jewelry pieces that seem modest can be much costlier to replace if lost or damaged. Avoid such considerable losses by investing in comprehensive standalone jewelry insurance today, such as the coverage offered by HH Insurance.

Heightened Risk

The more frequently you wear your fine jewelry, the higher your risk of losing or damaging it. There's also the danger of becoming a victim of personal and property crime, such as mugging (robbery) and burglary.

Without jewelry insurance, you're at risk of experiencing significant financial losses from such incidents.

Gaps in Standard Homeowners Policies

Many standard homeowners' insurance policies provide limited coverage for jewelry, especially high-value pieces.

They may also exclude coverage for occurrences like "mysterious disappearances" and accidental loss. In some cases, they don't cover damage or losses that occur outside of the home, either.

Standalone insurance for jewelry can give you more protection than your standard home policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do You Purchase Jewelry Insurance?

The first step to ensuring you buy the correct and adequate insurance coverage for your fine jewelry is to get an individual valuation for each piece.

A professional valuation or appraisal will provide you with an accurate value for each item. You can then use this valuation as a basis for the amount of coverage to get.

Next, review your home insurance policy to determine whether it covers jewelry, and if so, the limit of the coverage. If it's way under the value of your pieces, contact your home policy provider to ask if you can get the coverage limit increased.

Better yet, consider purchasing a standalone jewelry insurance policy, particularly if the assessed value of your items is significant. You may be able to bundle this with your home insurance policy and get a "bundling" discount.

How Much Does Jewelry Insurance Cost?

The cost of jewelry insurance depends on the item's professionally assessed value. In many cases, insurers charge a yearly premium of 1% to 2% of the piece's value.

Suppose you own a diamond-studded bracelet worth $10,000. A jewelry insurance provider may charge you $100 (if the rate is 1%) or $200 (for a 2% fee) per year.

You typically have to pay for jewelry insurance yearly (annual payment). However, some insurers may give you the option to pay in other increments (monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually).

Don't forget to have your prized possessions evaluated regularly, too. As mentioned above, the value of precious metals and stones typically appreciates, so your fine pieces can be worth considerably more in a couple of years.

Reassessment allows you to determine whether you should update your policy to match the increasing value of your belongings.

Get Your Fine Jewelry Insured Today

If you own fine pieces with considerable worth, consider investing in ongoing jewelry insurance coverage. With this type of policy, you can rest easy, knowing that it will cover you from expensive losses and damage.

