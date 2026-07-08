Using trenchless technology when repairing your sewer will get the job done in a shorter time than it would typically take. Protect your landscaping by avoiding digging up your entire yard. You can install new pipes without causing the entire neighborhood to deal with unpleasant odors.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, around 23,000 to 75,000 sanitary sewer overflows happen each year. Some of your pipes could be blocked or broken if you have been dealing with sewer issues lately.

Pipe rehabilitation doesn't have to interrupt your routine or lead to damage that will cost thousands to fix.

What Is Trenchless Technology?

The methods used to repair or even install new pipes underground without having to dig. Many homeowners in Jacksonville would like to avoid tearing up their driveway or landscaping when replacing a broken underground pipe.

Trenchless technology makes it possible. It doesn't require the repair experts to uncover the entire area the pipe runs along to figure out what's causing the issue. They use cameras to inspect every section in just a short time.

How Is Trenchless Sewer Repair Done?

It depends on the condition of the pipe. Experts will let you know what they find and advise you on what to do. These are some things they can spot with no-dig technology:

Cracks

Blockages

Root intrusion

Corrosion

Collapsed sections

If contaminated water has been leaking because a root from a nearby tree broke the pipes, you might need to cut it down.

Installing a root-resistant pipe inside the old one keeps it from collapsing completely.

You should ask companies offering Dallas trenchless pipe lining services if they offer cured-in-place pipes. Once the resin is poured, it hardens in just a few hours to form a new layer inside your old pipes.

Understanding the Benefits of Trenchless Technology for Sewer Repairs

It's stressful to think that you'll have to stop using your sewer system for several days as you wait for experts to fix it up. Don't hesitate to get sewer maintenance services the moment you notice slow drainage or leaks. Trenchless technology benefits will make the entire process worth your money.

Protects Your Property

Many property owners spend thousands of dollars maintaining their gardens to ensure their outdoor area looks great. Your sewer likely runs along your:

Lawn

Garden

Driveway

Sidewalk

Sewer issues sometimes worsen because homeowners are worried about destroying their beautiful outdoor space. You'll be able to protect curb appeal if you get trenchless repairs done.

Repairing damaged landscaping can take weeks, and you'll also incur a lot of money in the process. When you work with trenchless sewer repair, you might just need to dig in a few areas. Trenchless repair benefits help you avoid losing the years you've spent creating the perfect backyard for your family.

Saving Time

Living in a house that backs up dirty water is unpleasant. It can even cause health issues if the polluted water ends up mixing with the clean water you use in your kitchen.

Once trenchless repair experts pinpoint the issue, they'll get the repairs done in a short time. You might not need to move to a hotel as you wait for them to address the issue.

Cleaning up the mess caused by a sewer backup will interfere with your day. You might be late for work or even have to postpone some of your plans to take care of the issue. Experts using trenchless technology save you from dealing with such issues.

If you run a business, you'll appreciate being able to resume serving your customers after just a short time. Trenchless technology allows experts to focus on restoring the broken pipe. They won't spend days digging to figure out where the issue is and then spend more days rebuilding your backyard.

Delivers Long-Lasting Results

Even if trenchless repairs take a short time, it doesn't mean you'll be compromising on the quality of the work. The materials used for the repairs last for decades. Just follow the instructions the repair experts give you once they determine what caused the breakage.

Some homes have older metal pipes that break after rusting for years. You'll be able to avoid dealing with sewer damage if you go for modern materials. They resist corrosion, and the inner parts are smoother. Reducing rough areas makes it hard for debris to get stuck and cause a blockage.

If roots have been breaking your pipes, they're likely finding their way in through the joints. Trenchless lining systems don't have a lot of joints. You can prevent root intrusion when experts install a lining in your old pipes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will My Homeowners Insurance Cover Trenchless Sewer Repairs?

It depends on what caused the issue in the first place. You should always check your policy to see if it can help you save some money. Most policies don't pay for damages caused by:

Poor maintenance

Age

Wear and tear

When your plumbing contractor comes for an inspection, ask them to estimate how much the repairs may cost. You can use the quote when negotiating with your insurance company.

How Do I Tell if My Sewer Needs Repair?

Watch out for foul smells and check if your pipes are making gurgling sounds when draining water. Have you noticed that one area in your yard looks unusually green? There's a chance your sewer pipes are leaking below it or nearby. You should never ignore such signs since the problem will keep worsening.

Are Older Homes Good Candidates for Modern Sewer Repairs?

Yes. After experts inspect your pipes, they'll tell you which repair method they think you should go for. It might sometimes be better to replace the entire system. Fixing damage on a pipe that's already too worn out will just lead to recurring issues.

Fixing Sewer Damages the Modern Way

Choosing trenchless technology will help you avoid spending a lot of time trying to pinpoint why your sewer system has issues. Experts just need a few entry points for their cameras.

The materials used to do trenchless repairs last for decades. They also don't need a lot of maintenance. Once experts finish the repairs, you can resume using your sewer system after a few hours. Get more updates on modern infrastructure trends on our news page.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.