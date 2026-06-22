Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, Carlos Santana and more mourn the death of Clive Davis

Music artists mourned the death of Clive Davis, one of the industry's most powerful figures who launched or resurrected the careers of artists ranging from Whitney Houston to Carlos Santana.

Santana on Monday called Davis “a visionary.” Barry Manilow said music wasn't just business to Davis “it was family.” Michael Bublé said the music executive “believed in people and their dreams.” Patti Smith thanked Davis for a half century of “love and support.”

Davis died Monday in his Manhattan apartment. A statement from the family says Davis “discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.”

Davis was 94.

Here's some reaction to Davis' death and his legacy.

Barry Manilow

"My heart is heavy with the loss of my friend Clive Davis. For fifty years we worked together, created together, argued together, and celebrated together. Yes, some would say it was business. But to Clive, it never was. It was family. And I was honored to be a part of his." — on X.

Carlos Santana

“Clive Davis was a visionary. He could hear the intangible before anyone else could see it. He believed in Santana from the beginning, and years later he believed in us again. That kind of faith is a beautiful blessing, and I will always be grateful.

“Clive understood that music is more than entertainment. Music is a healing force. It brings people together beyond fear, beyond separation, beyond borders. He dedicated his life to championing artists and helping them share their gifts with the world.

“Clive recognized the light in people. He encouraged artists to trust their own voice and step into their destiny. Because of his vision, countless musicians were able to reach hearts across the planet.” — in a statement.

Patti Smith

"This is thanking Clive Davis for transforming music, and on a very personal note, for believing in me, shepherding my efforts and a half century of your love and support." — on Instagram.

Michael Bublé

"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Clive Davis. Clive wasn't just a music legend, he was a champion of artists and someone who believed in people and their dreams. Forever grateful for his guidance, his generosity, and the opportunities he gave so many of us." — on Instagram.

Paul Stanley

"The music world and all those who have loved music for 6 decades have lost the visionary and champion of so many artists in so many genres. A one of a kind genius." — on X.

Stephen Bishop, songwriter and guitarist

"Clive did so much for artists and for the music business as a whole. He was truly one of a kind and lived an incredibly full and remarkable life. If you knew him, you knew he genuinely cared about artists. He could be tough, but he was always fair." — on X.

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