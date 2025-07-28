Donate to kids in need at Action News Jax’s Family Focus ‘Tools for School’ supply drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join Action News Jax and our Family Focus partners for our “Tools for School” drive.

We will be collecting donations of new school supplies, such as crayons, paper, pens, and backpacks.

You can drop them off at the roundabout near Maggiano’s at the St. Johns Town Center on Thursday, July 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Your donations will go to help local students in need.

