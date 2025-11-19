First Florida Credit Union to celebrate 75th anniversary with $750 Visa gift card giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Florida Credit Union is celebrating its 75th anniversary with events at every branch on Thursday, December 4.

The celebrations will include fun giveaways, snacks, and refreshments.

Attendees can visit their local branch during regular business hours to participate in the festivities.

The event will feature two separate drawings, where 50 winners will receive a $75 Visa Gift Card, and one grand prize winner will receive a $750 Visa Gift Card.

This celebration is part of First Florida’s way of showing appreciation to its customers for their support over the years.

For more information, click here.

