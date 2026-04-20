OneBlood, Action News Jax team up for the Spring into Action Blood Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax and OneBlood are teaming up for the Spring Into Action Blood Drive.

Here is a list of places, dates, and times where the drive will take place:

Places Date and time Ackerman Cancer Center

10881 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL May 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Action News Jax

11700 Central Parkway, #2, Jacksonville, FL May 12, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. First Coast YMCA (select locations) May 13, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Florida Credit Union (select locations) May 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All donors will receive:

FREE Sunshade

$20 eGift Card

Wellness Checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening

To book your appointment, click here.

For more information, please call 1.888.9.DONATE (1.888.936.6283).

Thank you for being a blood donor! We look forward to seeing you soon.

THE FINE PRINT

ID required. Donors must be at least 16 years old. Those who are 16 years old need parental permission . One offer per donor, per donation. No cash value. Not-transferable. Gifts may vary. While supplies last. During a special promotion when tickets for a festival, sporting event, movie, water parks, or concert are given, donors will not receive a $20 eGift Card. Please visit the details page for more information.

Cox Media Group