Lanes opening on I-295 southbound after large car fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 11:03 a.m.- FHP just confirmed that all lanes but the right lane are back open.

All southbound lanes of I-295 just after the I-95 exchange are currently closed due to a large car fire.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, at around 9:45 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the area with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and found a flipped car fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters have been working diligently to put the fire out.

Due to the fire, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office closed down all southbound lanes. It said the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, and drivers should plan accordingly.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

