JSO: Woman dies after crashing into tree in Baymeadows area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that a woman is dead after crashing her car into a tree off A C Skinner Parkway.

According to detectives, at around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, a woman in her 30s was driving down A C Skinner Parkway in a small SUV when she veered off the road and into a tree. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

This is the 159th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

JSO said it believes the heavy fog this morning may have played a factor in the crash, as well as speed. There is no indication that the woman was impaired at this time.

