The Florida Lottery announces new holiday themed Scratch-Off games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This month, the Florida Lottery announced four new holiday-themed Scratch-Off games just in time for the holiday season.

The $2,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH, $1,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH, $50,000 TRIPLE MATCH, and $10,000 TRIPLE MATCH range in price from $1 to $10 and feature more than $247.6 million in total cash prizes, plus a bonus play.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.

Celebrate the holidays with the newest $10 Scratch-Off game, $2,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH. This $10 ticket offers players three ways to play and three ways to win and features more than $147 million in total cash prizes, including six top prizes of $2 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.

Multiply your chances of winning by three when you play the $1,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH Scratch-Off game for just $5! This thrilling ticket offers more than $62 million in total cash prizes, including over 4.4 million winning tickets and six top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.95.

Step into the holiday spirit with the exciting $2 Scratch-Off game, $50,000 TRIPLE MATCH. With more than $24 million in cash prizes, including over 4 million winning tickets to be claimed, players can win up to $50,000 instantly! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.41.

Unwrap the winning trifecta and turn $1 into $10,000 with the $10,000 TRIPLE MATCH Scratch-Off game. This $1 game features more than $13 million in cash prizes, including over 4.4 million winning tickets – offering players a chance to win $10,000 instantly! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.87.

From October 30 through January 14, 2024, players can enter non-winning TRIPLE MATCH Scratch-Off tickets, and eligible JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY™ Draw game tickets, into the $5,000,000 Holiday Bonus Play Promotion for a chance to win cash prizes of up to $20,000!

Plus, more than $4 million in instant-win Spending Spree e-gift cards and over 50,000 Lottery coupons will be awarded, averaging 1,000 instant winners per day, just for entering.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 72 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2022-2023.

Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $18.09 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

