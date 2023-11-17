Train derailment causes large fire in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Crews are responding to a train fire in northwest Atlanta.

WSB-TV’s News Chopper 2 flew over Chattahoochee Avenue NW and Defoors Avenue and saw a large train off the track.

It appears that at least one of the cars is on fire.

It is unclear what caused the fire and what caused the train to be derailed.

Authorities have not said if anyone has been injured.

Channel 2 Action News contacted Atlanta Fire for information and is waiting for a response.

