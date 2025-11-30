17-year-old boy dies after pickup truck crashes into tree in Columbia County, FHP says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a crash that happened on Saturday night in Columbia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A pickup truck being driven by the teen was traveling eastbound on Southwest County Road 240 around 11:10 p.m.

The truck, FHP said, “for unknown reasons, traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.”

FHP said the teen from the Lulu area of Columbia County was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

There were no passengers in the truck, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is still under investigation by FHP.

