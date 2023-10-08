2023 River City Pride Parade: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It is finally time for the 2023 River City ride parade!

The nonprofit is an all-volunteer organization organization with the goal to make a lasting impact for the LGBTQIA+ community in Jacksonville.

River City Pride lasts from September 28 to October 8, and everyone is welcome to join in the largest community pride celebration in Jacksonville.

The 10 day celebration’s finale will be the JaxRCPride Parade on Sunday October 8. It is a 1.5 mile celebration through the Historic Willow Branch Park, which held the first Jacksonville LGBT Pride Picnic in 1978.

Mayor Donna Deegan will be in attendance as the parade’s grand marshal.

The celebration will end at in the 5 Points business district and is a prime spot to view the festivities.

The pride parade after party will then begin directly after the end of the parade at the Park Place Lounge ( 931 King Street).

The family friendly festival and cabaret that took place Saturday October 7 drew in more than 10,000 visitors to celebrate Pride.

