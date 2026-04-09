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2026 Hurricane Season Outlook: Here’s what CSU is predicting for this year’s hurricane season

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2026 Atlantic hurricane seasonal outlook was released Thursday morning from Colorado State University. It calls for a “slightly below average” hurricane season.

CSU is predicting 13 named storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes.

It only takes one storm to make it a bad year! Now is the time to prepare before the start of the hurricane season which begins June 1.

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Colorado State University 2026 Hurricane Season Outlook Colorado State University 2026 Hurricane Season Outlook

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