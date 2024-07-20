3 local Ascension St. Vincent’s hospitals make U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.S. News & World Report recognized Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside, Southside, and Clay County locations in its Best Hospitals rankings for 2024-2025.

St. Vincent’s Riverside was named a Best Regional Hospital. According to a news release, the hospital was recognized for high performance in seven different procedures and conditions: congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, kidney failure, knee replacement, stroke and leukemia, lymphoma and melanoma.

St. Vincent’s Southside and Clay County were recognized as High Performing Hospitals. According to the release, this means they placed in the top 10% for a specialty or achieved the highest possible rating for a common procedure or condition.

Southside was recognized for heart attack and hip replacement; Clay County was recognized for congestive heart failure, COPD, diabetes, and stroke.

“Every patient who receives treatment at a St. Vincent’s location is provided with high quality care from the moment they walk through our doors,” Dr. Syed Jafri, Chief Clinical Officer for Ascension Florida, said in the release. “We are blessed that our physicians and care teams are being recognized for their quality, patient-centered care.”

