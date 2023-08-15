6-year-old fatally shot by child in tragic accident in Duclay area, neighbors express concerns

A tragic incident unfolded in the Duclay area as a six-year-old child lost their life in an accidental shooting involving a nine-year-old. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), the incident occurred this afternoon while an adult was present inside the home.

Action News Jax’s Annette Gutierrez spoke with devastated neighbors who were shocked by the unfortunate event.

JSO reported that two kids were inside the home with a adult who one of them fired a gun. Neighbors told Action News Jax that it is a quiet neighborhood so they were shocked to learn this happened.

Troy Fabon, a neighbor stated, “Very scary because I have two boys myself, but I feel sorry for the family.”

Action News Jax’s law and safety expert Dale Carson says there are laws to prevent a firearm from getting into the hands of children.

Carson stated “You need to keep it locked; there are securing mechanisms for the handgun. Or you need to keep it in a locked box that only you have access to.”

Working for more than 20 years as a Special Agent in the FBI, Caron stated that he rarely encountered a shooting like this.

JSO received a distress call just after 2:45 p.m. reporting a person shot on Shady Pine Street South. Later updates revealed that the nine-year-old accidentally shot the six-year-old once in the head.

Fabon expressed his concerns, saying, “Having that young of age with gun possession is a little bit scary because I said we’ve never had any incidents there, never had any police being called for anything here.”

Tragically, the six-year-old victim was transported to U.F. Shands Hospital but could not be saved.

Assistant Chief JD Stronko of JSO stated, “Initial investigation determined the 2 juveniles were located inside the residence under the care of an adult. One of the juveniles was able to obtain a firearm and fired a single shot, striking the victim.”

Everytown Research and Policy, a group dedicated to gun safety, highlighted alarming statistics. Since August 1st, the nation has witnessed over 230 unintentional shootings involving children, resulting in 14 cases in Florida, six of which ended in fatalities.

Nolan Pniewski, another neighbor, remarked, “It’s extremely unfortunate things like those, you know, got to have that kind of stuff locked up. It’s not a toy. It’s not something to be played with. It’s a weapon.”

While investigators are currently interviewing the adult who was present during the incident, no criminal charges have been filed yet, and there are no suspects.

Troy Fabon, who has lived in the neighborhood for about two years, expressed his shock over the incident, saying, “We do Halloween, we do Christmas decorations, never had issues with anybody, we all know our neighbors across the street and next door to each other, so this is a major shocker to me.”

This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of responsible firearm ownership and the need for increased awareness about gun safety, particularly when children are involved.

