7-Round Jacksonville Jaguars Mock Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ,As such, I don’t wish to feel left out, so here is my 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

56. Derrick Moore (ED, Michigan)

I discussed Michigan’s Derrick Moore in my article covering Day Two options at Edge Rusher for the Jaguars, and here he appears again. A team captain and 1st Team All-Big 10 member, Moore led the conference with an impressive 17.5% Pressure %, collecting 10 sacks, 10.5 TFLs, and 2 forced fumbles in 2025. He’d finally provide the Jaguars with a true pass-rushing threat in rotation.

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81. Gracen Halton (DT, Oklahoma)

The analytics love Gracen Halton, and it’s easy to see why. Another team captain, Halton’s 11.6% Pressure % ranked 6th in the FBS last season, totaling 30 pressures, 3.5 sacks, and 7 TFLs. He’s a pretty twitched-up athlete too, posting an 8.44 RAS and a 99th percentile vertical of 36.5”. The Jags have desperately needed a difference maker at DT, and Halton gives them their long-sought-after interior pass-rusher.

88. Domonique Orange (DT, Illinois)

100. Jake Slaughter (OC, Florida)

Florida’s Jake Slaughter might not start right away, but this pick is about the future. Slaughter has been among FBS’s best centers, posting an immaculate 0.95% Pressure % last season (3rd in FBS). A two-time team captain, he is just another player who checks off the “intangibly rich” box of James Gladstone’s. Oh, and he’s among the most athletic centers ever with a 9.97 RAS.

124. Bryce Boettcher (LB, Oregon)

164. Julian Neal (CB, Arkansas)

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166. Michael Taaffe (S, Texas)

The Longhorns’ Michael Taaffe is a player who makes the most of his football IQ and instincts rather than physical talent. He’s on the smaller size and isn’t the fastest guy, but he makes up for it with his intelligence. He’s got a knack for the ball with 14 career PDs and 7 INTs. He is also a special teams contributor with 824 ST snaps and a blocked punt across his collegiate career.

203. Wesley Williams (ED, Duke)

Wesley Williams isn’t the same twitched-up pass-rusher many in Jacksonville are looking for, but he is a tremendous run-defender and special teams ace. In 2025, Williams tallied 24 Run Stops (14th in FBS) and made plenty of noise in the backfield for Duke throughout his career (29 TFLs). He also happens to have FIVE career special teams blocks and was a team captain.

233. Kaden Wetjen (WR, Iowa)

Speaking of special teams, Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen is a difference maker in the highest form. With Parker Washington’s offensive role expanding, the Jags may look to bring in a new return man. If so, it should be Wetjen, who has SIX career TD returns and led FBS in Punt Return AVG (26.8) and TDs (3) last season. He’s the first player since 2009 to have a rushing TD, receiving TD, punt return TD, and kick return TD in the same season.

240. Landon Robinson (DT, Navy)

Yes, I do have the Jaguars adding yet another defensive line. This time it’s Navy’s, Landon Robinson. The fifth team captain of this mock draft, Robinson, led the FBS with 37 defensive stops, earning 1st Team All-American honors. He’s also an athletic phenom, being named to Dane Brugler’s “Freaks List” on three separate occasions with an impressive 9.45 RAS.

245. Caden Barnett (OG, Wyoming)

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