82nd annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl set for Dec. 30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 82nd annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 11:30 a.m. EST. The game, announced today by the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, TaxSlayer, and ESPN, will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The event will take place on Bill Gay Grounds at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

The stadium will operate at a reduced capacity for the game due to ongoing renovations. This year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will feature a team from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) facing an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

TaxSlayer CEO Jamie Saxe expressed enthusiasm for the long-standing tradition. “The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is one of the most exciting traditions in college football and we’re thrilled to be part of this event once again. Each year, the game brings incredible energy and a meaningful opportunity to share our company’s mission with fans across the country.”

Bill Dixon, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairman, highlighted the honor of hosting the game. “It’s a tremendous honor to be the lead game in a robust day of iconic college football programming.

“The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and Northeast Florida will provide an incredible post-season destination for the players, coaching staff and fans alike.”

Tickets for the 82nd annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl are currently available through a limited pre-sale offer. This pre-sale will run exclusively through Friday, June 12. Public ticket sales will begin Sept. 15 via Ticketmaster.

Prospective buyers can receive preferred pricing by purchasing tickets from a TaxSlayer Gator Bowl “Green Jacket Member” before Dec. 1. More information about the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, including stadium policies, philanthropic efforts, or membership, is available here.

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