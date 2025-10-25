Amelia Island Brewing Company to close after nearly a decade

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Amelia Island Brewing Company (AIBC) will close its doors for good on November 5, thanking guests and staff for almost ten years of memories, good food, and community service.

The announcement was shared on the company’s Facebook pages for both The Tavern by AIBC and The Alley by AIBC.

Owners and staff expressed pride in their work, especially their charitable efforts, such as spaghetti dinners and support for local groups.

“We’ve built amazing relationships along the way,” the team wrote on a Facebook post.

AIBC also reminded customers of the importance of supporting local businesses by following them on social media, leaving reviews, telling friends, and visiting in person.

“Those acts of support mean everything to the people behind the scenes,” they said.

The brewery will no longer serve breakfast on weekends during its final days.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.