‘An amazing experience’: NE Florida Rep. Michael Waltz in Normandy for 80th D-Day anniversary

Jacksonville, Fl — As the world marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy, Northeast Florida Representative Michael Waltz is preparing to participate in a parachute reenactment, which will be his second in five years.

Waltz is one of several U.S. dignitaries in France to mark the important World War II turning point. The retired Army Green Beret spoke early Thursday with WOKV ahead of the 80th anniversary commemoration events.

LISTEN TO FULL INTERVIEW HERE

Phenomenal Airborne museum in Sainte-Mere-Eglise that captures the heroic jumps behind German lines the night before #DDay in order to sow chaos and seize key bridges.



The airborne soldiers were surrounded, but ordered to hold their ground until the last man. They did. pic.twitter.com/JNhhBHtKpE — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) June 5, 2024