‘An amazing experience’: NE Florida Rep. Michael Waltz in Normandy for 80th D-Day anniversary

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

NE Florida Rep. Michael Waltz in Normandy to mark D-Day Photo courtesy: Rep. Michael Waltz

Jacksonville, Fl — As the world marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy, Northeast Florida Representative Michael Waltz is preparing to participate in a parachute reenactment, which will be his second in five years.

Waltz is one of several U.S. dignitaries in France to mark the important World War II turning point. The retired Army Green Beret spoke early Thursday with WOKV ahead of the 80th anniversary commemoration events.

LISTEN TO FULL INTERVIEW HERE

