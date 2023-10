Arguments set on Florida marijuana initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Nov. 8 about a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people ages 21 and older, the court said in an order Tuesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is leading the initiative, needs the Supreme Court to sign off on the proposed ballot wording before the measure can go before voters in November 2024.

The proposal has drawn opposition from Attorney General Ashley Moody. The Supreme Court reviews ballot initiatives to make sure they would not be confusing to voters and address single subjects.

Related Story: Florida AG aims to block third marijuana legalization initiative from appearing before voters

The Smart & Safe Florida committee, which is backed by Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, has submitted enough valid petition signatures to get on the ballot. The proposed ballot summary, in part, says the measure would allow “adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories” for non-medical consumption.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.