Ascension St. Vincent’s providing local seniors in need with Thanksgiving meals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local seniors in need will be getting a meal this Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday morning, volunteers, and associates from Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside prepared more than 1,100 Thanksgiving meals.

This is the 30th year they’ve prepared the meals that will be delivered to seniors on Thanksgiving with help from nonprofit Aging True Community Senior Services and zTrip taxi company.

“So many hands touch this, we started preparing last month at the beginning of October is when we started getting everything in from turkeys, it was a massive undertaking,” said Geoffrey Foerst, the hospital’s executive chef.

Geoffrey said that last year they put together 400 meals, but this year they’ve increased that to 1,100.

“The number of people that you know, the effort that goes into it is spectacular,” said Geoffrey.

Volunteers started at 8 a.m. preparing cold food for the meals, and on Thursday, the hot meals will start to be prepared at 1 a.m. so all the food will be ready for delivery around 9:30 a.m.

For the executive chef, he said getting to help serve the community is so special.

“It’s fantastic,” said Geoffrey. “It brings everybody in the spirit of thanksgiving, and you know helping the community and all the seniors that are going to benefit from this it makes everyone feel great.”

