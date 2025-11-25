Assault caught on video at Hush Hush Jax event, victims call for safer creative spaces

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville couple is calling for accountability and stronger safety measures after they say they were physically and sexually assaulted at a Hush Hush Jax event over the weekend.

Aaron and Ebonique Gill said their Saturday night started as a celebration, but minutes after arriving, their night took a traumatic turn.

In a video shared with Action News Jax, a man walks up to Ebonique and shoves her hard to the ground.

Ebonique says the moment was terrifying.

“As he yelled down the hallway, we’re still not thinking anything of it… and completely caught off guard. When he grabbed me and slammed me to the floor, I’m thinking I don’t know, maybe people came down the hallway and bumped into me.”

Aaron says that after his wife was pushed, the situation escalated.

“After I left him to make sure my wife was okay, he stood up, pulled his pants down, and fully exposed himself to everyone who was in the hallway.”

The couple says the man continued to be irate.

Aaron says he immediately called the police, but before officers arrived, the man was already gone.

“During the time I was on the phone with police… an Uber had been ordered for the assailant, and he was placed in the Uber by the co-owner of the business,” Aaron said. “Once police did arrive, he was long gone at that point.”

Both Aaron and Ebonique say the ordeal left them shaken.

“Something could happen at any moment. There has to be security and not covering up what happens and not helping out assailants.”

Hush Hush Jax responded publicly in an Instagram post, calling the incident “devastating and heartbreaking.”

The company says the event was canceled, the man has been barred from future events, and that they’re now pressing charges while evaluating their security protocols.

The company confirmed that the man isn’t an employee but was staffing the event, and that the company’s co-owner *did* order an Uber because they felt it was best to remove him from the situation.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed a police report exists, but we’re still waiting to receive it.

For now, the Gills say they want better security for creative spaces.

